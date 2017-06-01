Poor Ben Jealous … Alyssa Milano has apparently tweeted her support for the progressive Democrat thus likely dooming him to an embarrassing loss in Maryland.

If we were Ben we’d tell her to remove this tweet IMMEDIATELY and say no more about voting for him because as we’ve seen as recently as Montana, Alyssa is the kiss of political death.

We're all in. Join my campaign: https://t.co/A9iNB7TG2L — Ben Jealous (@BenJealous) May 31, 2017

Not even calling for Maryland to dream again will save Jealous from the Alyssa Milano curse.

Ask Quist.

Ask Ossoff.

Ask Hillary.

No thanks, I'm still waiting for my refund check for my Bernie donations. #DNCFraudLawsuit — Malynda 👌🐸 (@MalyndaNyc) June 1, 2017

Told ya’.

He's gonna lose like all bernie's bros. — Lorraine Russell (@chatbrat11) May 31, 2017

Ouch.

Besides, imagine the negative ads you can run on a guy named, Ben Jealous.

*snort*

