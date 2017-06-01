Poor Ben Jealous … Alyssa Milano has apparently tweeted her support for the progressive Democrat thus likely dooming him to an embarrassing loss in Maryland.

If we were Ben we’d tell her to remove this tweet IMMEDIATELY and say no more about voting for him because as we’ve seen as recently as Montana, Alyssa is the kiss of political death.

Not even calling for Maryland to dream again will save Jealous from the Alyssa Milano curse.

Ask Quist.

Trending

Ask Ossoff.

Ask Hillary.

Told ya’.

Ouch.

Besides, imagine the negative ads you can run on a guy named, Ben Jealous.

*snort*

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alyssa MilanoBen JealousDemocrats