Ugh.

Hillary Clinton continues to blame everything and everyone but HERSELF for her embarrassing loss to one of the most unpopular candidates in history last year. She blamed misogyny, Comey, Russia … Hell, she even blamed the DNC.

Oh yeah, and of course she blamed WikiLeaks for shining a light on her corruption. Julian Assange however wasn’t having any of it:

You can't blame WikiLeaks for your failures when what we published was your own words. Blame yourself. https://t.co/BbS4lO9Pdr — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) May 31, 2017

And so much boom.

Note: Julian’s account is not verified so this could be any yahoo who decided to call himself Julian Assange BUT with over 200k followers and WikiLeaks not attacking the account, it’s likely him.

like her ..the rhetoric is getting old…1st it's Comey and wikileaks fault ..then it's the DNC and dem party… now it's the …#Russians ? — Ron Root (@bluware_ron) June 1, 2017

Yup. It’s all getting old.

Raise your hand if you think Hillary should head back into the woods.

Hillary, I hope you feel better now. Whew! Got all that off your chest. So glad you were not at fault for losing your election. — Axle (@axlejazzo) May 31, 2017

Heh.

She doesn't know the meaning of the word- accountability. She learned well from old Bill. — FreeJulian (@FreeThree333) May 31, 2017

She did indeed.

The most despicable & most shameless creature on this planet!Hillary could just shut up & not embarrass herself again & again!Good riddance! — Maya Varma (@swargcoming) May 31, 2017

Pretty sure the word you’re looking for is DEPLORABLE.

