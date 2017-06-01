Ugh.

Hillary Clinton continues to blame everything and everyone but HERSELF for her embarrassing loss to one of the most unpopular candidates in history last year. She blamed misogyny, Comey, Russia … Hell, she even blamed the DNC.

Oh yeah, and of course she blamed WikiLeaks for shining a light on her corruption. Julian Assange however wasn’t having any of it:

And so much boom.

Note: Julian’s account is not verified so this could be any yahoo who decided to call himself Julian Assange BUT with over 200k followers and WikiLeaks not attacking the account, it’s likely him.

Trending

Yup. It’s all getting old.

Raise your hand if you think Hillary should head back into the woods.

Heh.

She did indeed.

Pretty sure the word you’re looking for is DEPLORABLE.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionHillary ClintonJulian AssangeWikileaks