Oh Hillary … when will you ever learn, woman?! Let’s hope never because the past couple of days have been HILARIOUS.
You can’t keep blaming everyone, anyone, everything and anything for your loss other than yourself.
If you do, Conservatives are just going to keep on mocking the snot out of you, like the #OtherReasonsForHillarysLoss tag:
Since Hillary blames her loss on everyone but herself lets play: #OtherReasonsForHillarysLoss
— AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) June 1, 2017
#OtherReasonsForHillarysLoss Her celebrity supporters didn't tweet in ALL CAPS enough. Looking at you @DebraMessing @Alyssa_Milano @Rosie
— AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) June 1, 2017
Right? Rosie has made using all caps a REALLY BAD HABIT.
Someone should explain to her that caps make her look pretty batsh*t.
Then again, what would we write about?
Never mind.
Russian infiltration of pantsuit manufacturing.#OtherReasonsForHillarysLoss
— HRC Blames Musket (@Patriot_Musket) June 1, 2017
Sounds itchy.
#OtherReasonsForHillarysLoss
Obama thinks we have 57 states, Hillary thinks we have 47.
— Lizzy Lou Who🌷 (@_wintergirl93) June 1, 2017
Psst … Wisconsin.
Wasps in her vajayjay #OtherReasonsForHillarysLoss pic.twitter.com/KLhkMY2VH8
— Prepper Frog (@TueborFrog) June 1, 2017
Dude, is this a thing? PLEASE tell us this is NOT a thing.
She got pulled over by the cops while speeding to Wisconsin and Michigan
— Mo Mo (@molratty) June 1, 2017
#OtherReasonsForHillarysLoss A hostile press pic.twitter.com/WNxnllupCH
— Covfefe Gordon (@CrankyGordon) June 1, 2017
Totally.
She spent the last 2 weeks of the campaign looking for the lost mate of her left shoe.
— Patty Girl 🍀 (@PerspicaciousXY) June 1, 2017
#OtherReasonsForHillarysLoss
Not enough cowbell.
— Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) June 1, 2017
It’s always the cowbell … freakin’ cowbell.
Alyssa Milano campaigned for her. It's the kiss of death
— TheCovfefeRoadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) June 1, 2017
*snort*
But don’t you dare tell Alyssa she shouldn’t be socially aware and political!
Children got wise to her candy house in woods so she didn’t have the energy to campaign in WI#OtherReasonsForHillarysLoss
— Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) June 1, 2017
She reminded everyone of that old crazy lady down the block who yelled at you when you were a kid pic.twitter.com/eEv9BDOXcU
— Victor Nikki🇺🇸 (@hapkidobigdad) June 1, 2017
You damn kids, get off mah lawn!
She failed to understand the air speed velocity of an unladen swallow #OtherReasonsForHillarysLoss
— Prepper Frog (@TueborFrog) June 1, 2017
Gold star for Monty Python reference.
#OtherReasonsForHillarysLoss
This fail cost her. pic.twitter.com/FxyRGq1MB9
— Donald Hagenwald (@DJH_2036) June 1, 2017
Her secret identity is The Wicked Witch of the West #OtherReasonsForHillarysLoss
— Pamela (@Pamelajn922) June 1, 2017
#OtherReasonsForHillarysLoss
Katy Perry didn't try hard enough
— Texas Guy (@Collinsdw) June 1, 2017
#OtherReasonsForHillarysLoss#donaldtrumpis to blame for representing deplorable sub-humans who refused to adhere to it being her turn 😢 pic.twitter.com/eEJEdCA1kB
— Shaughn (@Shaughn_A) June 1, 2017
#OtherReasonsForHillarysLoss The Ghostbusters remake.
— Wyatt (@DarthWyatt) June 1, 2017
Word.
Not enough spinach pancakes. #OtherReasonsForHillarysLoss
— Christie (@RepRepublic) June 1, 2017
Bleh.
Power failure. #OtherReasonsForHillarysLoss pic.twitter.com/Zpz4OjUN8d
— HRC Blames Musket (@Patriot_Musket) June 1, 2017
Mic drop.
