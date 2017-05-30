Dude, when even the progressive, Leftist fanatics at the ACLU are telling you something is a bad idea? Just wow.

Apparently they feel the same way about the Trump Free Speech Rally as most other sane, rational and thinking Americans do – check out this epic rant:

1. The government cannot revoke or deny a permit based on the viewpoint of the demonstrators. Period. https://t.co/P9gcNPAumH — ACLU of Oregon (@ACLU_OR) May 29, 2017

2. It may be tempting to shut down speech we disagree with, but… — ACLU of Oregon (@ACLU_OR) May 29, 2017

But DON’T DO IT.

Carry on.

3. once we allow the government to decide what we can say, see, or hear, or who we can gather with — ACLU of Oregon (@ACLU_OR) May 29, 2017

Pay attention Ted, they’re talking to you. Why would you EVER want the government to decide what we can say, see or hear? Who decides what is and isn’t hate speech?

4. history shows us that the most marginalized will be disproportionately censored and punished for unpopular speech. — ACLU of Oregon (@ACLU_OR) May 29, 2017

Truth. Let people make up their own minds.

5. We are all free to reject and protest ideas we don't agree with. That is a core, fundamental freedom of the United States. — ACLU of Oregon (@ACLU_OR) May 29, 2017

It’s sad any elected official doesn’t already know this …

6. If we allow the government to shut down speech for some, we all will pay the price down the line. — ACLU of Oregon (@ACLU_OR) May 29, 2017

Amen.

