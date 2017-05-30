Well now everyone is going to get pissed off … ha!

From The New York Post:

City sculptor Alex Gardega — seething over the “Fearless Girl” statue being placed across from Wall Street’s “Charging Bull” — has decided to retaliate with a work of his own.

Gardega created a statue of a small dog, titled “Pissing Pug,” and his sloppily crafted pooch takes direct aim at “Fearless Girl” — or, at least, at her left leg.

HA HA HA HA.

Trending

Best thing ever?

Oh yeah?! Well we’re so angry we’re going to make an Angry Amoeba statue to go on that Fearless Flea statue, so there!

How DARE you?!

And true.

But … but … she persisted! Something? No?

Foiled again!

Uh oh, someone is fussy with the pissing pug.

That makes it even funnier.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: artistsdogFearless Girlproteststatue