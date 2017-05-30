Oh look, Obama sent out a tweet to honor the fallen on Memorial Day.
And as usual he included a photo …
Of himself.
Forever grateful for the service and sacrifice of all who fought to protect our freedoms and defend this country we love. pic.twitter.com/y7IQltbEz9
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2017
He’s so forever grateful that he shared a picture NOT of a vet or a soldier but of himself wandering around in Arlington Cemetery.
". . . Now, here's a picture of me." https://t.co/T7JrUeOWqy
— Kevin D. Williamson (@KevinNR) May 29, 2017
Oh, and of Michelle.
Typical.
@KevinNR some habits are hard to break
— Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) May 29, 2017
Eight years of honoring famous, historical people and events with selfies is indeed a hard habit to break.
@KevinNR Subtle touch of class by Obama to move the roses in the foreground, and Milchelle and him in the background.
— Sam Valley (@SamValley) May 29, 2017
Shows depth of field, but not of character.
The Left of course couldn’t handle anyone having a laugh at their Messiah:
@KevinNR Even after his presidency you guys don't run out of bullshit to complain about
— Kevin A (@ChaBoiKevin) May 29, 2017
@KevinNR Looking forward to the shot of trump riding a golf cart with his fake coat of arms through a memorial cemetery. #GOPproud
— 0.5blooddad (@halfblooddad) May 29, 2017
Wow, these Obama supporters are still sensitive little things, ain’t they?
Some things never change.
