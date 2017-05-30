Oh look, Obama sent out a tweet to honor the fallen on Memorial Day.

And as usual he included a photo …

Of himself.

Forever grateful for the service and sacrifice of all who fought to protect our freedoms and defend this country we love. pic.twitter.com/y7IQltbEz9 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2017

He’s so forever grateful that he shared a picture NOT of a vet or a soldier but of himself wandering around in Arlington Cemetery.

". . . Now, here's a picture of me." https://t.co/T7JrUeOWqy — Kevin D. Williamson (@KevinNR) May 29, 2017

Oh, and of Michelle.

Typical.

@KevinNR some habits are hard to break — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) May 29, 2017

Eight years of honoring famous, historical people and events with selfies is indeed a hard habit to break.

@KevinNR Subtle touch of class by Obama to move the roses in the foreground, and Milchelle and him in the background. — Sam Valley (@SamValley) May 29, 2017

Shows depth of field, but not of character.

The Left of course couldn’t handle anyone having a laugh at their Messiah:

@KevinNR Even after his presidency you guys don't run out of bullshit to complain about — Kevin A (@ChaBoiKevin) May 29, 2017

@KevinNR Looking forward to the shot of trump riding a golf cart with his fake coat of arms through a memorial cemetery. #GOPproud — 0.5blooddad (@halfblooddad) May 29, 2017

Wow, these Obama supporters are still sensitive little things, ain’t they?

Some things never change.

