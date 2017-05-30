Oh look, Obama sent out a tweet to honor the fallen on Memorial Day.

And as usual he included a photo …

Of himself.

He’s so forever grateful that he shared a picture NOT of a vet or a soldier but of himself wandering around in Arlington Cemetery.

Trending

Oh, and of Michelle.

Typical.

Eight years of honoring famous, historical people and events with selfies is indeed a hard habit to break.

Shows depth of field, but not of character.

The Left of course couldn’t handle anyone having a laugh at their Messiah:

Wow, these Obama supporters are still sensitive little things, ain’t they?

Some things never change.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack Obamamemorial dayPhotoselfietweettwitter