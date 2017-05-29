Yeah yeah yeah, we get what he’s doing here with a ‘clever’ play on Barack’s name but umm … this photo.
It’s just creepy. Right?
What’s even creepier is SOMEONE sat down and took a decent amount of time to make it.
I do miss him. pic.twitter.com/k02Fa0ldfZ
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 29, 2017
It’s almost as if Takei is pining for Obama. *bleh*
@GeorgeTakei Obummer was the worst POTUS ever! And most corrupt, just because loonies like Watters, Pelosi, Schumer say not, doesn't make it true.
— Jeff (@parker293) May 29, 2017
It makes sense that Hollywood misses a Hollywood-type president, if you think about it. Guy was a total fake but he was definitely an ‘entertainer’. Too bad it all but destroyed the country and decimated his own party.
But sure, George misses him.
@GeorgeTakei Why?
— Lou Beldotti (@LouBeldotti) May 29, 2017
Excellent question.
