Yeah yeah yeah, we get what he’s doing here with a ‘clever’ play on Barack’s name but umm … this photo.

It’s just creepy. Right?

What’s even creepier is SOMEONE sat down and took a decent amount of time to make it.

Trending

It’s almost as if Takei is pining for Obama. *bleh*

It makes sense that Hollywood misses a Hollywood-type president, if you think about it. Guy was a total fake but he was definitely an ‘entertainer’. Too bad it all but destroyed the country and decimated his own party.

But sure, George misses him.

Excellent question.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaGeorge Takei