Full transparency, this Twitchy editor has been trolling accounts of Leftist windbags for most of the morning WAITING for one of them to say something exceptionally stupid in response to Donald Trump’s Memorial Day tweet:

Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

We watched Joss Whedon, Alyssa Milano, Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, Wil Wheaton (even though he has us blocked), Debra Messing, George Takei, Bette Midler, Cher and eventually stumbled across Keith Olbermann’s timeline.

Good ol’ Keith, he never lets us down when we’re looking for a jackass to act like a jackass.

Thanks for helping a Twitchy editor out, Keith.

They were standing up against hate and intolerance you enabled and exploited. Their blood is on your hands. Resign or be removed. https://t.co/LgFJe3k0Sb — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 29, 2017

If Keith wants to politicize the tragedy in Portland, the man who stabbed two men to death was supposedly a Bernie Sanders supporter. We realize he needs to push this ugly angle for his ridiculous schtick of blaming Trump for EVERYTHING but c’mon man.

Then again it’s all he has … that and a bunch of stupid little videos he’s likely making in his bathroom.

How about remembering the men who made the ultimate sacrifice in Portland last week, while you were betraying this nation's principles? https://t.co/y5eYV2U2dd — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 29, 2017

Considering one of the men who died did serve in the military; starting to wonder if Keith actually read anything about this incident.

@KeithOlbermann I bet Keith spit on a few returning Troops from Vietnam in his time. — DogGone (@HardlyApathetic) May 29, 2017

It’s interesting watching ‘men’ like Keith suddenly pretend to care about our brave men and women in uniform.

And on Memorial Day … pander much?

