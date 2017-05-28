Is it our imagination or did Representative Keith Ellison (a Democrat) just admit Democrats jacked up healthcare?

Surely as an elected member of the U.S. Congress, Ellison is aware the GOP has not yet been able to repeal or replace Obamacare, so the cruel healthcare system he’s bitching about is his.

Well, and Obama’s.

Seriously.

You know if Ellison figures out that he just helped Republicans make ANOTHER argument against Obamacare he may well have an aneurysm.

And wow, way to exploit the Portland incident for your agenda.

That’s at least what Pelosi and Obama keep telling us.

Maybe not?

Heh.

Odds are that Ellison was trying to make some sort of anti-Trump argument and it just slapped him in his angry face.

Even Democrats weren’t having any of it.

Tough crowd.

