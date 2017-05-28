Is it our imagination or did Representative Keith Ellison (a Democrat) just admit Democrats jacked up healthcare?

Our healthcare system is so cruel, one of the heroes of the Portland stabbing has to crowdfund his lifesaving medical care. https://t.co/sZSMHgsJGH — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) May 28, 2017

Surely as an elected member of the U.S. Congress, Ellison is aware the GOP has not yet been able to repeal or replace Obamacare, so the cruel healthcare system he’s bitching about is his.

Well, and Obama’s.

Seriously.

You know if Ellison figures out that he just helped Republicans make ANOTHER argument against Obamacare he may well have an aneurysm.

And wow, way to exploit the Portland incident for your agenda.

I thought you guys fixed that. https://t.co/5QF0WJl6nD — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) May 28, 2017

That’s at least what Pelosi and Obama keep telling us.

Maybe not?

Heh.

@jtLOL But Obama care was supposed to be great for everyone. I guess that narrative is collapsing now. — Eat my art (@danjdob) May 28, 2017

Odds are that Ellison was trying to make some sort of anti-Trump argument and it just slapped him in his angry face.

Even Democrats weren’t having any of it.

@keithellison .Obama had majority & chose not to go with single payer for all. You are corporate owned and a war party. You no longer represent the ppl — Free Assange (@LiveVegan) May 28, 2017

Tough crowd.

