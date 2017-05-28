Liberals boycott CNN in 3 … 2 … 1

‘The Left believes they are so morally superior they cannot bear to HEAR an idea with which they disagree.’

Holy cow.

Plus a study in 2016 said the Left is more likely to see the Right as close-minded.

Of course we knew this already but still, color us shocked that CNN allowed this on their airwaves at all.

Case in point:

@CNN @FareedZakaria Wrong. Shutting down hate speech is not betraying Liberal values. — Scott (@guytaur) May 28, 2017

Dude doesn’t even understand what the word liberal really means …

@guytaur @CNN @FareedZakaria I will go along with your desire to criminalize hate speech on one condition .. I get to decide what qualifies. You OK with that? — (((JeffMcIrish))) (@JeffMcIrish) May 28, 2017

And as you could probably foretell, Liberals were super pissed about this tweet:

@CNN @FareedZakaria Sitting idly by and watching corrupt and vile people further oppress marginalized groups isn't tolerance — K. Black (@FReshtinggg) May 28, 2017

Thinking she needs to watch the video.

Please let that have been sarcasm.

@CNN @FareedZakaria No we are tolerant. We just reach a point where we refuse to give up our morals. — Meeche (@meechebucco) May 28, 2017

Uh huh. Tell us another one.

@Stricken661 @MicheleelehciM @CNN @FareedZakaria People who speak & act on beliefs that exclude entire groups of ppl deem themselves intolerant — Fortune Cookie (@ebonymystique) May 28, 2017

Umm …

So much irony.

@CNN @FareedZakaria Ceremony WAS NOT INTERRUPTED. Pence kept on speaking while those brave courageous kids walked out!

BS!! post truths @CNN — KonCo (@KarenKJames) May 28, 2017

Because brave people run away from things they disagree with.

Sure.

@CNN @FareedZakaria Conservatives are an "oppressed minority" huh? That's really the angle you want to go with, @cnn? — George LaBonty (@GALaBonty) May 28, 2017

Huh. He’s getting all tough up in here, be careful CNN.

@CNN @FareedZakaria Giving hate and ignorance a speaking platform is one thing. Allowing it to rule is another. Civil disobedience is a liberal concept. — Kritter N Huk (@vlbtooch) May 28, 2017

The stupid burns.

@CNN @FareedZakaria These young people are frustrated bc conservatives are holding the US back. The speakers that were boo'd are the ones spreading hate & fear — Ashley (@ashley_ryan77) May 28, 2017

Can’t EVEN with these people.

Hey, no one ever accused us of being tolerant.

