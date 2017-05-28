Liberals boycott CNN in 3 … 2 … 1
"Liberals think they are tolerant, but often, they aren't," argues @FareedZakaria https://t.co/0urfK127Z3
— CNN (@CNN) May 28, 2017
‘The Left believes they are so morally superior they cannot bear to HEAR an idea with which they disagree.’
Holy cow.
Plus a study in 2016 said the Left is more likely to see the Right as close-minded.
Of course we knew this already but still, color us shocked that CNN allowed this on their airwaves at all.
Case in point:
@CNN @FareedZakaria Wrong. Shutting down hate speech is not betraying Liberal values.
— Scott (@guytaur) May 28, 2017
Dude doesn’t even understand what the word liberal really means …
@guytaur @CNN @FareedZakaria I will go along with your desire to criminalize hate speech on one condition .. I get to decide what qualifies. You OK with that?
— (((JeffMcIrish))) (@JeffMcIrish) May 28, 2017
And as you could probably foretell, Liberals were super pissed about this tweet:
@CNN @FareedZakaria Sitting idly by and watching corrupt and vile people further oppress marginalized groups isn't tolerance
— K. Black (@FReshtinggg) May 28, 2017
Thinking she needs to watch the video.
@CNN @FareedZakaria Screw tolerance. Stand up to bad people.
— Renee (@ReneeWatson68) May 28, 2017
Please let that have been sarcasm.
@CNN @FareedZakaria No we are tolerant. We just reach a point where we refuse to give up our morals.
— Meeche (@meechebucco) May 28, 2017
Uh huh. Tell us another one.
@Stricken661 @MicheleelehciM @CNN @FareedZakaria People who speak & act on beliefs that exclude entire groups of ppl deem themselves intolerant
— Fortune Cookie (@ebonymystique) May 28, 2017
Umm …
@ebonymystique @Stricken661 @MicheleelehciM @CNN @FareedZakaria Well then ironically that would also include you then. 😂
— Chris Talbal (@CTalbal) May 28, 2017
So much irony.
@CNN @FareedZakaria Ceremony WAS NOT INTERRUPTED. Pence kept on speaking while those brave courageous kids walked out!
BS!! post truths @CNN
— KonCo (@KarenKJames) May 28, 2017
Because brave people run away from things they disagree with.
Sure.
@CNN @FareedZakaria Conservatives are an "oppressed minority" huh? That's really the angle you want to go with, @cnn?
— George LaBonty (@GALaBonty) May 28, 2017
Huh. He’s getting all tough up in here, be careful CNN.
@CNN @FareedZakaria Giving hate and ignorance a speaking platform is one thing. Allowing it to rule is another. Civil disobedience is a liberal concept.
— Kritter N Huk (@vlbtooch) May 28, 2017
The stupid burns.
@CNN @FareedZakaria These young people are frustrated bc conservatives are holding the US back. The speakers that were boo'd are the ones spreading hate & fear
— Ashley (@ashley_ryan77) May 28, 2017
Can’t EVEN with these people.
Hey, no one ever accused us of being tolerant.
