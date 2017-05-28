Chelsea Clinton is doing this new thing where she attempts to engage people who are obviously trolling her, possibly in an attempt to look less robotic and awkward.

But sadly it’s just not working out for her.

Like this exchange:

@ChelseaClinton Do you ever offer palpable solutions to your wild speculations of social justice problems or do you prefer to claim morality with no fixes? pic.twitter.com/SmYN9rfWPr — Cody Erickson (@_Chef_Cody_) May 26, 2017

Fair question.

It’s easy to sit on the sidelines complaining, pointing fingers and sniffing glitter glue (which is what Social Justice Warriors do) so how about some solutions?

Hi Cody! Here are a few I've spoken about recently: outlaw child marriage, paid family leave, #equalpay, universal early childhood education https://t.co/RPLsy8HOdE — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 26, 2017

Alrighty then.

Easy to agree with outlawing child marriage, but then she went down the SJW yellow brick road with more big government programs and nonsense like equal pay which has been the law for nearly 60 years.

So basically Chelsea’s solution to SJW issues is just more SJW issues.

@ChelseaClinton He said palpable solutions. You have offered ZERO — swalker (@13sjwWalker) May 26, 2017

Heh.

@ChelseaClinton What I'm talking about is your "interconnected" presentation. You made a wild accusation without any info to supp. or any plan to rectify. — Cody Erickson (@_Chef_Cody_) May 26, 2017

Well of course she did, Cody.

FYI she never addressed Cody’s concerns again.

@ChelseaClinton You pay women an average of $80,000 less than men at your corrupt Clinton Foundation. Do as I say, not as I do, huh? — Lola💋 🇺🇸 (@DropThe_Mic) May 27, 2017

Oops.

@ChelseaClinton You're always speaking on subjects about which you know little except what you've been told or read You've never worked for ANYTHING — Doctor Damocles (@Doctor_Damocles) May 27, 2017

Once a Clinton always a Clinton.