The New York Times doesn’t seem to know what led Salman Abedi to bomb the Manchester arena.

We can’t make this up.

What led Salman Abedi to bomb the Manchester arena? https://t.co/hRQEDB76Bp — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 28, 2017

What led Abedi to kill 22 innocent people at an Ariana Grande concert? REALLY?

It's a mystery that may never be solved. https://t.co/FdbWQvN2xi — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2017

Gosh, we have an idea but then again, we just work here.

Rhymes with ‘His Mom.’

@nytimes Well, see…there's this Arab dude who lived centuries ago named Mohammed… — HarryGato (@harrygato) May 28, 2017

Oh YEAH!

That.

@nytimes Oh come on — sane millennial (@michaeltoni93) May 28, 2017

Psh, it’s The New York Times – none of us should be surprised that they’re feigning ignorance. Honestly we’re more surprised they didn’t paint Abedi as the real victim here.

Surely it’s Islamaphobia that drove him to do this, right?

Somehow Trump’s fault?

@nytimes If the New York Times doesn't know the answer to this simple question by now, then it can't be trusted on anything else… — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) May 28, 2017

As if they were ever trusted?

@nytimes I-S-L-A-M. How hard was that? — Jim Levy (@TexasJew) May 28, 2017

Clearly it’s super hard for them.

@nytimes Bigger story: what led NYT to be such liberal f'ing apologist idiots. — CoachB (@coachbryer) May 28, 2017

You answered your own question.

Don’t give them any ideas, dude.