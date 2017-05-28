The New York Times doesn’t seem to know what led Salman Abedi to bomb the Manchester arena.
We can’t make this up.
What led Salman Abedi to bomb the Manchester arena? https://t.co/hRQEDB76Bp
— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 28, 2017
What led Abedi to kill 22 innocent people at an Ariana Grande concert? REALLY?
It's a mystery that may never be solved. https://t.co/FdbWQvN2xi
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2017
Gosh, we have an idea but then again, we just work here.
Rhymes with ‘His Mom.’
@nytimes Well, see…there's this Arab dude who lived centuries ago named Mohammed…
— HarryGato (@harrygato) May 28, 2017
Oh YEAH!
That.
@nytimes This. pic.twitter.com/tSXDHAeYZK
— ☤ Doc ☤ (@Doc_68W_) May 28, 2017
@nytimes Oh come on
— sane millennial (@michaeltoni93) May 28, 2017
Psh, it’s The New York Times – none of us should be surprised that they’re feigning ignorance. Honestly we’re more surprised they didn’t paint Abedi as the real victim here.
Surely it’s Islamaphobia that drove him to do this, right?
Somehow Trump’s fault?
@nytimes If the New York Times doesn't know the answer to this simple question by now, then it can't be trusted on anything else…
— Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) May 28, 2017
As if they were ever trusted?
@nytimes I-S-L-A-M. How hard was that?
— Jim Levy (@TexasJew) May 28, 2017
Clearly it’s super hard for them.
@nytimes Bigger story: what led NYT to be such liberal f'ing apologist idiots.
— CoachB (@coachbryer) May 28, 2017
You answered your own question.
@nytimes The crusades?
— Daniel Watts (@BamaDan78) May 28, 2017
Don’t give them any ideas, dude.