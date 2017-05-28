The New York Times doesn’t seem to know what led Salman Abedi to bomb the Manchester arena.

We can’t make this up.

What led Abedi to kill 22 innocent people at an Ariana Grande concert? REALLY?

Gosh, we have an idea but then again, we just work here.

Rhymes with ‘His Mom.’

Oh YEAH!

That.

Psh, it’s The New York Times – none of us should be surprised that they’re feigning ignorance. Honestly we’re more surprised they didn’t paint Abedi as the real victim here.

Surely it’s Islamaphobia that drove him to do this, right?

Somehow Trump’s fault?

As if they were ever trusted?

Clearly it’s super hard for them.

You answered your own question.

Don’t give them any ideas, dude.

