Alyssa Milano wants us all to know that she’s not anti-Trump because she’s a Liberal Democrat.

No no …

Here’s why:

People think I'm anti-Trump because I'm a liberal democrat. That's just not true. I'm anti-Trump because I'm a compassionate human. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 27, 2017

So. Much. Eye. Rolling.

Alyssa pretends she wouldn’t be this annoying and outraged if Cruz, Rubio or even Fiorina were president, which we all know is not true.

@Alyssa_Milano Right…being a liberal democrat is just a coincidence…*nudge-nudge* — HarryGato (@harrygato) May 27, 2017

She may well be a compassionate human, but the fact that she’s a Liberal Democrat is why she’s constantly bitching and moaning about Trump and the GOP on Twitter.

Maybe she should just stop?

But you can and you should.

@Alyssa_Milano Are you opposed to the man or his policies? — Ari Herzog (@ariherzog) May 27, 2017

She has no idea.

@Alyssa_Milano Being compassionate doesn't mean you're compassionate with other people's money though government programs. — 🌹Trumplican Jen™ (@patrioticsap) May 27, 2017

Compassionate Democrats like Alyssa are ALWAYS very generous … with other people’s money.

@Alyssa_Milano I believe most ppl are getting tired of being told how they should feel, and if they don't feel "your" way, they are called nasty names — Khanrad Vee (@gwynplaine1981) May 27, 2017

But she’s a compassionate human and stuff.

‘Nuff said.

