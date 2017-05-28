Alyssa Milano wants us all to know that she’s not anti-Trump because she’s a Liberal Democrat.

No no …

Here’s why:

So. Much. Eye. Rolling.

Alyssa pretends she wouldn’t be this annoying and outraged if Cruz, Rubio or even Fiorina were president, which we all know is not true.

She may well be a compassionate human, but the fact that she’s a Liberal Democrat is why she’s constantly bitching and moaning about Trump and the GOP on Twitter.

Maybe she should just stop?

But you can and you should.

She has no idea.

Compassionate Democrats like Alyssa are ALWAYS very generous … with other people’s money.

But she’s a compassionate human and stuff.

‘Nuff said.

