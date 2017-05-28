If we were Hillary Clinton, we’d want Axios to pull this ridiculous tweet because all it really does is remind us that Hillary is her own worst enemy. That and she is, was and always will be an angry, bitter, resentful woman who has no business leading the free world.

Hillary's friends say she's seething with rage & haunted by losing to someone she considers a soulless manipulator. https://t.co/TLH572ephs — Axios (@axios) May 27, 2017

Seething with rage?

Yikes.

Scary stuff, folks.

@axios I am going to get diabetes this is so sweet — #JeSuisJuive (@lamblock) May 27, 2017

And a soulless manipulator?

BAM.

In other words, takes one to know one.

@axios She should try that looking in the mirror — Trumped Up Bean (@NerkBuckeye) May 27, 2017

@benshapiro She's still mad a Obama after all these years?? Sad! — Patriotic Ninja (@mrgoody_2_shoes) May 28, 2017

HA! Remember how badly Obama beat her in 2008?

@axios Hasn't she been feeling that way since she lost the nomination to Obama back in '08??? — ItsHedleyLamar (@nothedylamarr74) May 27, 2017

Wonder if she’s still seething about that one?

Good, good! Let the hate flow through you. Run again! https://t.co/yVdJqDSamX — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 28, 2017

Yes, please.

Run again, Hillary.

