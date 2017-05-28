If we were Hillary Clinton, we’d want Axios to pull this ridiculous tweet because all it really does is remind us that Hillary is her own worst enemy. That and she is, was and always will be an angry, bitter, resentful woman who has no business leading the free world.
Hillary's friends say she's seething with rage & haunted by losing to someone she considers a soulless manipulator. https://t.co/TLH572ephs
— Axios (@axios) May 27, 2017
Seething with rage?
Yikes.
Scary stuff, folks.
@axios Hahahahahahahahahaha
hahahahahahahahahaha
hahahahahahahahahaha
hahahahahahahahahaha
hahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/7FOWE3Vzj9
— Chelsea's Resumé (@EF517_V2) May 27, 2017
@axios I am going to get diabetes this is so sweet
— #JeSuisJuive (@lamblock) May 27, 2017
And a soulless manipulator?
She did: herself https://t.co/ThIT5lkdcz
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 28, 2017
BAM.
In other words, takes one to know one.
@axios She should try that looking in the mirror
— Trumped Up Bean (@NerkBuckeye) May 27, 2017
@benshapiro She's still mad a Obama after all these years?? Sad!
— Patriotic Ninja (@mrgoody_2_shoes) May 28, 2017
HA! Remember how badly Obama beat her in 2008?
@axios Hasn't she been feeling that way since she lost the nomination to Obama back in '08???
— ItsHedleyLamar (@nothedylamarr74) May 27, 2017
Wonder if she’s still seething about that one?
Good, good! Let the hate flow through you. Run again! https://t.co/yVdJqDSamX
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 28, 2017
Yes, please.
Run again, Hillary.
Related:
‘I call SO much horse sh*t’: Alyssa Milano shares why she’s anti-Trump and ain’t nobody buyin’ it https://t.co/SaKSNg6mUz
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 28, 2017
OOPSIE: Chelsea Clinton accidentally proves that Social Justice Warriors are FULL of crap https://t.co/bNxRJO38QB
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 28, 2017