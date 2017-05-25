Entrepreneur and Republican Shiva Ayyadurai announced his bid for the U.S. Senate race in February in the highly contested Elizabeth Warren race. And while Ayyadurai is new to politics, and has himself said he is not the establishment’s first choice, he came out swinging with this:

Ok so there is NO way Chief Can’t Stop Lying will ever accept this challenge, but we love it.

From one “Real Indian to a Fake Indian.”

Trending

We felt that burn way over here.

Umm …

Apparently to Harvard they do.

And clear it up once and for all. At least you’d think she would want that.

Indeed.

