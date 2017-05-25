Entrepreneur and Republican Shiva Ayyadurai announced his bid for the U.S. Senate race in February in the highly contested Elizabeth Warren race. And while Ayyadurai is new to politics, and has himself said he is not the establishment’s first choice, he came out swinging with this:

Ok so there is NO way Chief Can’t Stop Lying will ever accept this challenge, but we love it.

@va_shiva @SenWarren I'm sure she'll claim minority status and claim discrimination ! It's one challenge she'll never submit to .

Once a fake always a fake . — RickyDon'tPlayThat ! (@rick2forestview) May 21, 2017

From one “Real Indian to a Fake Indian.”

We felt that burn way over here.

@va_shiva @Cernovich @SenWarren Why are you making race the issue?

Unless you think Indians vote on racial lines?….. — POWER OF GREYSKULL (@greysku) May 21, 2017

Umm …

Apparently to Harvard they do.

@va_shiva @SenWarren She should want to have this DNA as proof of her heritage if she is so sure she's Cherokee. What perks received from Harvard as a minority — Mary K. (@MarySylvi) May 22, 2017

And clear it up once and for all. At least you’d think she would want that.

