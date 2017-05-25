Oh good grief:
@ChrisCuomo should wear a superhero outfit at @CNN
He is one of the only reporters who keeps it 💯 why are so many media weak & ineffectual? pic.twitter.com/I75hULOm4E
— Sean Gould (@mrbirdman305) May 25, 2017
A superhero outfit? Really?
Sorry but Chris Cuomo is NOT the hero we need.
Thx but in truth media populated with a lot of brave people who care about protecting your right to information. This is a tough time. https://t.co/tUNgHsLKlH
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 25, 2017
Protecting our right to information … we’re not entirely sure Cuomo knows what the word information means.
@ChrisCuomo "protecting your right to information"
The universe will now collapse into a Black Hole of Irony.
— TANSTAAFL (@TANSTAAFL24) May 25, 2017
And sorry but after reading what allegedly happened to Ben Jacobs in Montana, Cuomo’s preening about how tough it is for him to be a reporter makes us roll our eyes even harder.
Surely he will exploit that situation as well.
@ChrisCuomo You must really miss the eight years of sleep you and your fellow "brave" journalists got 2008-2016
— SMOD'16 (@PaulWDrake) May 25, 2017
You’d think they’d all be well-rested after spending the last eight years in a self-induced Obama coma.
@ChrisCuomo Chris, seems if ratings across all of media skyrocketed since Trump gained popularity 2 years ago. How tough is it, aren't yall banking in?
— $EAN (@thegodfather_ee) May 25, 2017
They’ll never admit it.
@ChrisCuomo Omg media populated with brave people? Let me interrupt the self congratulation and change the word media and insert military. That's brave
— PJ 🇺🇸 (@pjc612) May 25, 2017
Remember when they compared themselves to firefighters?
No shame.
@ChrisCuomo 💯 false flagging.. Chris is part of the problem.. I used to think otherwise about him.. he gets paid to play to act the "CNN narrative"
— Part-Time-Political (@HonestAbeNotPC) May 25, 2017
But it’s so HARD to be a journo!
Heh.