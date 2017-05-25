Oh good grief:

A superhero outfit? Really?

Sorry but Chris Cuomo is NOT the hero we need.

Protecting our right to information … we’re not entirely sure Cuomo knows what the word information means.

And sorry but after reading what allegedly happened to Ben Jacobs in Montana, Cuomo’s preening about how tough it is for him to be a reporter makes us roll our eyes even harder.

Surely he will exploit that situation as well.

You’d think they’d all be well-rested after spending the last eight years in a self-induced Obama coma.

They’ll never admit it.

Remember when they compared themselves to firefighters?

No shame.

But it’s so HARD to be a journo!

Heh.

