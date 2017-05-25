Oh good grief:

@ChrisCuomo should wear a superhero outfit at @CNN

He is one of the only reporters who keeps it 💯 why are so many media weak & ineffectual? pic.twitter.com/I75hULOm4E — Sean Gould (@mrbirdman305) May 25, 2017

A superhero outfit? Really?

Sorry but Chris Cuomo is NOT the hero we need.

Thx but in truth media populated with a lot of brave people who care about protecting your right to information. This is a tough time. https://t.co/tUNgHsLKlH — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 25, 2017

Protecting our right to information … we’re not entirely sure Cuomo knows what the word information means.

@ChrisCuomo "protecting your right to information" The universe will now collapse into a Black Hole of Irony. — TANSTAAFL (@TANSTAAFL24) May 25, 2017

And sorry but after reading what allegedly happened to Ben Jacobs in Montana, Cuomo’s preening about how tough it is for him to be a reporter makes us roll our eyes even harder.

Surely he will exploit that situation as well.

@ChrisCuomo You must really miss the eight years of sleep you and your fellow "brave" journalists got 2008-2016 — SMOD'16 (@PaulWDrake) May 25, 2017

You’d think they’d all be well-rested after spending the last eight years in a self-induced Obama coma.

@ChrisCuomo Chris, seems if ratings across all of media skyrocketed since Trump gained popularity 2 years ago. How tough is it, aren't yall banking in? — $EAN (@thegodfather_ee) May 25, 2017

They’ll never admit it.

@ChrisCuomo Omg media populated with brave people? Let me interrupt the self congratulation and change the word media and insert military. That's brave — PJ 🇺🇸 (@pjc612) May 25, 2017

Remember when they compared themselves to firefighters?

No shame.

@ChrisCuomo 💯 false flagging.. Chris is part of the problem.. I used to think otherwise about him.. he gets paid to play to act the "CNN narrative" — Part-Time-Political (@HonestAbeNotPC) May 25, 2017

But it’s so HARD to be a journo!

Heh.