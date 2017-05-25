Oh SNAP! Instapundit uses Newsweek’s SMUG tweet about Melania to PERFECTLY slam Hillary

Posted at 4:34 pm on May 25, 2017 by Sam Janney

This was just weak and mean, Newsweek.

We get it, you’re not fans of Trump and therefore not fans of his wife … but c’mon.

Like no other FLOTUS has ever had to make small talk before?

Especially that one in the ugly pantsuits who wanted to be president and bring her ‘first husband’ around?

Bam.

Seven languages.

Don’t you love how leftist, elitist, progressive rags like Newsweek pretend the First Lady is stupid because she’s beautiful? How very typical.

Look at her struggle socially.

Not.

No one ever accused Newsweek of being objective or hiding their bias.

Yup. These headlines perfectly illustrate who they are and the stupid they do.

