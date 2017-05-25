You know what’s more annoying than the Right cheering the actions of a Republican for getting physical with a reporter? The Left trying to convince the world it’s Donald Trump’s fault.

See Don Lemon:

The headline, ‘Don Lemon RIPS CNN guest who won’t blame Trump’ …

Seriously?

Just a reminder that the Left will always play the blame game instead of holding the individual accountable for his or her own actions. And the fact that they want to go after Trump more than the guy who actually put his hands on Jacobs speaks volumes about them.

Trending

Bam.

Boom.

Shazam.

And no, he’s not. But hey, if Don Lemon can get an anti-Trump segment out of it, why not?

Of course they did, Trump is their bread and butter.

And then they complain about him calling them fake news, the irony.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Don LemonGianforteguy bensonmediaMontana