You know what’s more annoying than the Right cheering the actions of a Republican for getting physical with a reporter? The Left trying to convince the world it’s Donald Trump’s fault.

See Don Lemon:

‘You Are Sadly Mistaken’: Don Lemon Rips CNN Guest Who Won’t Blame Trump For Alleged Assault On Reporter (VIDEO) https://t.co/yikqTA8gaP pic.twitter.com/JJsWLIMjYh — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 25, 2017

The headline, ‘Don Lemon RIPS CNN guest who won’t blame Trump’ …

Seriously?

Just a reminder that the Left will always play the blame game instead of holding the individual accountable for his or her own actions. And the fact that they want to go after Trump more than the guy who actually put his hands on Jacobs speaks volumes about them.

Trump is a Congressional candidate in Montana? https://t.co/Kl0qukaYy4 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 25, 2017

Bam.

Boom.

Shazam.

And no, he’s not. But hey, if Don Lemon can get an anti-Trump segment out of it, why not?

@guypbenson MSNBC did the same thing. Blaming Trump's campaign rhetoric for this loose cannon's attack on the reporter. — Ted Davis (@tedsthetruth) May 25, 2017

Of course they did, Trump is their bread and butter.

@guypbenson CNN displays why Trump calls them fake news. — Mahir Yasar 👌 (@MahirYasar8) May 25, 2017

And then they complain about him calling them fake news, the irony.

