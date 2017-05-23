It would seem David Corn is worried about Trump hurting the terrorists’ feelings … seriously?

Does Trump really think calling terrorist murderers "losers" means anything? — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 23, 2017

Well, it’s a lot better than Obama pretending they’re our friends and just misunderstood, or Hillary insisting that if we’re not doormats to these people we’ll just create more of them.

And let’s be HONEST – they are evil and they are losers.

Trump is right.

That’s probably what bothers Corn the most, honestly.

Awww, poor terrorists.

Because of his narrative, silly.

@DavidCornDC Right in front of Abbas too, he continually makes Obama look weak on this, which he so was. — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) May 23, 2017

We all knew Obama was weak on terror but Trump just made him look even weaker (if that’s possible).

@DavidCornDC I'll take HIS reaction over @BarackObama's arming and funding of ISIS every time, you moron. — (((JeffMcIrish))) (@JeffMcIrish) May 23, 2017

Obama would be telling us all not to judge and pretending there isn’t a problem by refusing to say Islamic terror.

@DavidCornDC Do liberals really think that ignoring islamic terrorism for the threat it really is solves the problem? — Mr. Stubborn (@obdurate_one) May 23, 2017

Touché.

Related: