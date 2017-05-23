An analyst found a way to passive-aggressively blame the right for Manchester.

Color us NOT shocked …

CNN analyst said Manchester was likely an Islamist attack, but floated the idea it could have been “false flag” by “right wing extremists.” pic.twitter.com/IzgKtU8T0O — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 23, 2017

Floated the idea … right.

Before the numbers of wounded or killed had even been released, certain members of the Left were already pointing fingers at Trump, at the right and implying this was somehow related to a false flag.

Why is it people in our own country are willing to attack their countrymen before being honest about who carried out this horrible terror attack? We seriously don’t get it.

@HashtagGriswold Probably just mad a little bit of mass murder made it so they can't continue with their round the clock mindless Trump coverage — Woko Haram (@Wokieleaksalt) May 23, 2017

They had to find a way to tie it all into Trump.

We wouldn’t be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow with our head sewn to the carpet.

Right? A clever way for CNN to make a statement without having to actually make it, they can just blame that analyst.

Leftism is a mental disease.

