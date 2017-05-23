Hillary “Will Never Be President” Clinton decided she needed to send sympathy and strength to the people of Manchester – we couldn’t help but notice she didn’t send any prayers.

Imagine the conniption fit the Left would throw if she offered up prayers.

Outraged & angry about this cowardly terror attack on a crowd of young people. Sending sympathy & strength to victims & people of Manchester — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 23, 2017

Hillary is outraged AND angry …

And this is different from normal for her how?

@HillaryClinton A little late for the outrage and anger seeing you went along with @BarackObama's leading from behind philosophy — Big B (@blaubaugh) May 23, 2017

Remember when she lectured Americans on how they need to try and understand these folks?

There’s a reason America didn’t elect this woman, and it wasn’t just because of her ugly pantsuits (although they certainly didn’t help).

@HillaryClinton Please !! Like you give a fuck about children. — Smelly Henry 🇬🇧 (@Smelly_Henry) May 23, 2017

@HillaryClinton Good thing you aren't President. These are the people who you wanted to bring into this country!#manchesterbombing — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 23, 2017

But she’s outraged and stuff.

Even Democrats found her tweet less than inspiring:

@HillaryClinton @56jaytee Now will you please call out radical Islamic terrorism? — Pragmatic Liberal 👧 (@BLH62) May 23, 2017

No no, that would hurt the terrorists’ feelings and we can’t have that, now can we.

If we’re not nice to them we just create more of them, or something. Or was it air conditioning and jobs? Can never keep talking points from the Left straight.

