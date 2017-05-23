Cecile says this like it’s a bad thing.

Fact: President Trump's budget would cut PP out of all federal programs. No president has ever tried to do this. https://t.co/dulGSHjooG — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) May 23, 2017

What, is Cecile trying to give us another reason to support Donald Trump or what?

From The Huffington Post:

The Trump administration’s proposed budget specifically excludes Planned Parenthood from all Department of Health and Human Services programs, apparently the first time a president’s budget has done so, according to the leaked executive summary of the plan. Trump’s proposed fiscal 2018 budget “follows through on a campaign promise and prohibits any funding in the Labor-HHS appropriations bill for certain entities that provide abortions, including Planned Parenthood,” the executive summary says. “This prohibition applies to all funds in the bill, including Medicaid.” No other president has ever tried to actually defund Planned Parenthood, it’s about damn time.

*snort*

@CecileRichards Excellent. Pay for your own baby parts distribution service, lobbying and contributions to Democrats. — Tom (@BoreGuru) May 23, 2017

It’s honestly shocking that anyone would think the feds SHOULD fund a group like Planned Parenthood. Forget how many babies they kill hourly even, but why should any organization that takes money from the government be allowed to donate to politicians?

Dirty pool.

That being said, Democrats are historically the ones who receive donations from the butchers … guess which party is the one trying to keep Planned Parenthood funded?

Related:

Chelsea Clinton embarrassed herself (AGAIN!) with this tweet about Iowa and Planned Parenthood https://t.co/J4GUtL4Sai — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 21, 2017