BREAKING: Manchester police say man set off improvised explosive device at Ariana Grande concert, then died in the attack. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 23, 2017

It’s PAINFULLY obvious the AP tried desperately not to call the suicide bomber a suicide bomber – man set off ‘improvised device’ then died in the attack. Umm … wouldn’t that technically be a suicide bomber?

Note: This headline was written before the name of the BOMBER had been released but we wanted to make sure his name was mentioned.

@AP So, he's a suicide bomber. Drop the politically correct BS. — Chris McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) May 23, 2017

.@AP Why cant u straightaway say Suicide Bomber? How long will u play Ostrich with head buried in sand?? #Manchester https://t.co/RwybzruXJl — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 23, 2017

For as long as the narrative demands it, unfortunately.

@AP Suicide bomber. Stop pussyfooting around! — Mega Manik (@Maniac2008) May 23, 2017

It’s what they do best, unless of course they are trashing President Trump and then it’s both barrels.

So damn predictable.

