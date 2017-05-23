Stupid headline is stupid.

It’s PAINFULLY obvious the AP tried desperately not to call the suicide bomber a suicide bomber – man set off ‘improvised device’ then died in the attack. Umm … wouldn’t that technically be a suicide bomber?

Hey, we’re not experts or anything, we just work here.

Note: This headline was written before the name of the BOMBER had been released but we wanted to make sure his name was mentioned.

For as long as the narrative demands it, unfortunately.

It’s what they do best, unless of course they are trashing President Trump and then it’s both barrels.

So damn predictable.

