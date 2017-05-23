Stupid headline is stupid.
BREAKING: Manchester police say man set off improvised explosive device at Ariana Grande concert, then died in the attack.
— The Associated Press (@AP) May 23, 2017
It’s PAINFULLY obvious the AP tried desperately not to call the suicide bomber a suicide bomber – man set off ‘improvised device’ then died in the attack. Umm … wouldn’t that technically be a suicide bomber?
Hey, we’re not experts or anything, we just work here.
Note: This headline was written before the name of the BOMBER had been released but we wanted to make sure his name was mentioned.
@AP So, he's a suicide bomber.
Drop the politically correct BS.
— Chris McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) May 23, 2017
@AP You cowards
— Foxy Conservative 💋 (@FoxyConservativ) May 23, 2017
.@AP Why cant u straightaway say Suicide Bomber? How long will u play Ostrich with head buried in sand?? #Manchester https://t.co/RwybzruXJl
— Rosy (@rose_k01) May 23, 2017
For as long as the narrative demands it, unfortunately.
@AP Suicide bomber. Stop pussyfooting around!
— Mega Manik (@Maniac2008) May 23, 2017
It’s what they do best, unless of course they are trashing President Trump and then it’s both barrels.
So damn predictable.
