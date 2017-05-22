We keep thinking if we report on the Sean Spicer parody (@sean_spicier) account enough times that eventually the Left will figure out he’s not the actual press secretary.
But so far they haven’t figured it out – granted, it’s not likely that many of them read Twitchy but you’d think after awhile even Lefties would figure out they need to look for a blue checkmark.
You’d think? Right?
We're going to need you to be a little more woke pic.twitter.com/Cds1VwvyFj
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 20, 2017
Just a little more woke and he/she/it might figure out he/she/it is whining at a parody.
I'm afraid to ask pic.twitter.com/R1ZDk7k2ce
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 20, 2017
We are too.
You are a fool pic.twitter.com/SDBsEaflDx
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 20, 2017
Heh.
Wrong. The King was wearing 2 different shoes and the President made a comment about it pic.twitter.com/DBXLjjxXnW
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 20, 2017
Tena is woke, look at how she spells her name even.
Speaking of epic embarrassment pic.twitter.com/QXFIeZVNIH
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 21, 2017
Pretty bad.
Way too early to be this unhinged pic.twitter.com/K9G55Ytmpc
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 21, 2017
YEAH LYING THUGS!
Dude is a little wound up and clearly isn’t using enough exclamation points when he tweets.
They really spazz when you go after their Messiah pic.twitter.com/R0opVTAn92
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 21, 2017
They really do.
Sorry, too busy exposing illiterates pic.twitter.com/L20OYNvLp7
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 21, 2017
This certainly does seem to take up a lot of Spicier’s free time.
That ain't the only thing that's contagious around here pic.twitter.com/F5HBHgI8d5
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 22, 2017
Stupid. Stupid is contagious, clearly.
Spicier: 1,125
Resistance: 0 pic.twitter.com/Y1a7N0swX5
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 22, 2017
At LEAST 1,125.