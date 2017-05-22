President Trump has been in a whirlwind of activity since taking office, so it’s no surprise that traveling around the globe is wearing on him. Of course the media likes to pretend it’s because he’s incapable of his office but even a person half his age would likely need a rest.

But go on, tell us more about his exhaustion.

At a briefing with reporters a WH official said POTUS is "exhausted." https://t.co/0ll7Y4U1nt — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 21, 2017

You know who traveled to 112 countries for an estimated 956,733 miles and never use exhaustion as an excuse? https://t.co/QAvy9BJUVI — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) May 21, 2017

ROFL.

OMG, no she didn’t?! Hillary never got exhausted … RIGHT.

This didn’t go over well on Twitter for Jennifer OR Hillary:

She just collapses at public events and blames the heat. https://t.co/BU1spkqYZm — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 22, 2017

Thought she had pneumonia?

Good times.

We like to think this was the day her campaign ended.

Somebody who will never be President? https://t.co/LGoFrRhcbd — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 22, 2017

Ouch.

And truth.

@Scout_Finch She was always too tired to campaign — Chris McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) May 21, 2017

@Scout_Finch You know who traveled to 112 countries for an estimated 956,733 miles and never use exhaustion as an excuse? https://t.co/wDwPCqSOSa pic.twitter.com/4sR179AqAH — Chelsea's Resumé (@EF517_V2) May 21, 2017

@Scout_Finch The same broad that got tossed into a van like a side of beef? That one? — B'sC'sSoxPats-Yup! (@RedDFredDFla) May 21, 2017

@Scout_Finch Hillary Clinton traveled 956,733 miles by plane as Secretary of State. She is single handedly responsible for Climate Change. — Bill Dean (@CanaDean) May 21, 2017

And they said she accomplished nothing.

*snort*

Related:

