In breaking news, Ana Navarro doesn’t like Donald Trump.

By breaking news we’re totally being sarcastic because you’d have to live under a rock NOT to know how Ana feels about the president.

Apparently this goes for his family as well, especially Ivanka Trump:

Ivanka Fund got $100MM pledge from Saudis & UAE. But oops! Trump is like Hallmark cards. There's an old tweet to celebrate every occasion. pic.twitter.com/ONZzpG5hRM — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 21, 2017

As we covered yesterday, this is absolutely fake news (and a fairly dishonest dig to be quite honest) but that didn’t stop Ana from going after the “first daughter.”

Like us, Katie Pavlich saw fit to call out Ana’s BS:

But oops! No such thing as an "Ivanka Fund" https://t.co/uYrHZr5iZf — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 22, 2017

Oops.

@KatiePavlich Maybe they meant the Human Fund pic.twitter.com/xdqBTVRKPF — Not Sure (@mr233) May 22, 2017

Gold star for the Seinfeld reference.

@KatiePavlich Not the only one who's confused. Add to Harwood & Sciutto https://t.co/UUy71BsoPM — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) May 22, 2017

@KatiePavlich @ananavarro Katie thanks for pointing this out to the LIBERAL pundit masquerading as a conservative pundit Ana @CNN brain washed her:) — Chris Herriford (@herf42) May 22, 2017

Fair point, isn’t Ana supposed to be on the right? Granted, there are plenty of people on the right who take issue with Trump, but to attack Ivanka this way in the media? Seems sorta Leftish.

@KatiePavlich There goes that "conservative" Ana again — (((Broadway Blue))) (@BroadwayBlueNYC) May 22, 2017

Just sayin’.

@KatiePavlich Come on Katie! You expect them to actually do some research on their own? — Thadius Berry (@jb3rry) May 22, 2017

Duh.

Research schmesearch …

"that KSA/UAE will donate money to Ivanka's fund was 'pay to play' more blatant than anything HRC ever dreamed of" https://t.co/djcqzSadCt — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 22, 2017

Related: