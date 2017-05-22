In breaking news, Ana Navarro doesn’t like Donald Trump.

By breaking news we’re totally being sarcastic because you’d have to live under a rock NOT to know how Ana feels about the president.

Apparently this goes for his family as well, especially Ivanka Trump:

As we covered yesterday, this is absolutely fake news (and a fairly dishonest dig to be quite honest) but that didn’t stop Ana from going after the “first daughter.”

Like us, Katie Pavlich saw fit to call out Ana’s BS:

Oops.

Gold star for the Seinfeld reference.

Fair point, isn’t Ana supposed to be on the right? Granted, there are plenty of people on the right who take issue with Trump, but to attack Ivanka this way in the media? Seems sorta Leftish.

Just sayin’.

Duh.

Research schmesearch …

