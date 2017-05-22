Guy who co-founded Twitter is sorry free speech helped elect Trump.

What a jackass.

These people seriously need to get a grip.

Twitter founder apologizes for giving President Trump a platform: ‘It’s a very bad thing’https://t.co/Vs9NOZ6RCf — TIME (@TIME) May 21, 2017

From Time:

A co-founder of Twitter said he feels guilty for providing a platform for President Donald Trump, who has credited the social media network with helping him win the election. Evan Williams, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur who was once CEO and chairman of Twitter, apologized in an interview with the New York Times about Twitter’s role in Trump’s presidency. “It’s a very bad thing, Twitter’s role in that,” Williams said. “If it’s true that he wouldn’t be president if it weren’t for Twitter, then yeah, I’m sorry.”

Seriously? James Woods took issue with this crap as well, especially this tidbit:

Co-founder of #Twitter actually said this. Does that mean he would be happy only if we exchanged ideas he agrees with? #LiberalNumbskull pic.twitter.com/iHa9WVBaOa — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 21, 2017

That’s exactly what he means … hey, at least he’s not pretending to support different ideas and speech.

Full article about #Twitter co-founder who now appears to regret embracing free speech… https://t.co/9WLR2gKvFg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 21, 2017

And we thought Jack was a whiner.

Sheesh.

