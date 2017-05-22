If there is one thing Shaun King knows a LOT about, it’s being a fake.
And when it bites him in his ‘caucasian’ arse we can’t help but giggle, sorta like his ‘hot take’ on Sheriff Clarke allegedly plagiarizing his Master’s Thesis:
Worse than plagiarizing a race? pic.twitter.com/29pbHJVPNX
— Marc Logic (@marcannem96) May 21, 2017
Umm … BOOM.
Dude, we heard that boom WAY over here.
Seriously.
@marcannem96 @instapundit Suddenly in left leaning higher education, you can not use footnotes to cite sources.
Just make them "unnamed sources" and all is better.
— Kali Gal (@GoinBackToKali) May 21, 2017
Hey, that could work.
An unnamed source said Twitchy is THE BOMB DIGGITY and the only site they trust for news.
Heh. HEY, it could be true.
@marcannem96 @NerfHerder73 Maybe Shaun should ante up his master's thesis for comparison?
— karen adkins (@kelsieA67) May 21, 2017
Ugh, do you REALLY want to read that tripe?
@marcannem96 @instapundit Drop the mic. Wild applause.
— Minapo (@peko3417) May 22, 2017
Right? There’s nothing quite as hilarious as someone like Shaun King owning HIMSELF.
Good times.
Related:
NOT The Onion: Guess what Turkey’s demanding in wake of Erdogan bodyguards’ DC thuggery (THIS is unreal) https://t.co/iC5bgi4jgQ
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 22, 2017