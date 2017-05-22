If there is one thing Shaun King knows a LOT about, it’s being a fake.

And when it bites him in his ‘caucasian’ arse we can’t help but giggle, sorta like his ‘hot take’ on Sheriff Clarke allegedly plagiarizing his Master’s Thesis:

Worse than plagiarizing a race? pic.twitter.com/29pbHJVPNX — Marc Logic (@marcannem96) May 21, 2017

Umm … BOOM.

Dude, we heard that boom WAY over here.

Seriously.

@marcannem96 @instapundit Suddenly in left leaning higher education, you can not use footnotes to cite sources.

Just make them "unnamed sources" and all is better. — Kali Gal (@GoinBackToKali) May 21, 2017

Hey, that could work.

An unnamed source said Twitchy is THE BOMB DIGGITY and the only site they trust for news.

Heh. HEY, it could be true.

@marcannem96 @NerfHerder73 Maybe Shaun should ante up his master's thesis for comparison? — karen adkins (@kelsieA67) May 21, 2017

Ugh, do you REALLY want to read that tripe?

Right? There’s nothing quite as hilarious as someone like Shaun King owning HIMSELF.

Good times.

