How many times have we heard the Left and feminists tell us we should trust women?

Apparently we should trust women, just not the white ones; this is the nonsense you get when a whole movement is built around who can claim the most victimhood.

And once again the Women’s March proves they don’t really care about all women, just certain ones.

This is a world where a white woman can claim an unarmed Black man walking away from her w his hands in the air is a threat to her safety. — Women's March (@womensmarch) May 20, 2017

This is a world where unfortunately far too often there is something to be afraid of in this situation.

That’s not racism, that’s the sad reality of Obama’s America.

This is a wold where a Black man can lay dying while white men rush past him to comfort the white woman who shot him. #WhiteWomensViolence — Women's March (@womensmarch) May 20, 2017

Pretty sure they meant “world,” and we get that they’re trying to make some statement about horrible RACISM here but this is just nonsensical. And that hashtag … really?

#WhiteWomensViolence

Good news evil white guys, white women are evil too!

This is a world where white women's fear of Black men is not only seen as natural, but justified. This is #WhiteWomensViolence — Women's March (@womensmarch) May 20, 2017

Hey, if you want this to stop being an issue work on these communities where minorities are killing one another in record numbers and giving others pause to their intentions.

This is not about white women being racist, this is about a bigger issue with violence and law enforcement being neutered by the Left.

@womensmarch But.. we should.. trust women.. who are considering.. their safety and well being.. pic.twitter.com/C3A3lAcpKH — Nathan Grime (@nategrime) May 20, 2017

@womensmarch No it isn't. Stop being idiots. Y'all are embarrassing. 🙄 — Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) May 20, 2017

They’ve been embarrassing from the get go.

Like this for example:

Confronting #WhiteWomensViolence means rejecting any form of safety that comes at the expense of Black lives. — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) May 20, 2017

Huh? So white women should just sit back and possibly be killed and or assaulted?

Umm no.

#WhiteWomensViolence is white mothers not talking to their kids about privilege/ race. Perpetuating systemic violence against kids of color. — Sarah Sophie Flicker (@sarahsophief) May 20, 2017

They really believe this crap.

We must do better. #WhiteWomensViolence allows me to feel safe in spaces my black & brown siblings don't. #WhiteWomen4BlackLives pic.twitter.com/JEY8gi0UKk — Julianne Hoffenberg (@JulesHoffenberg) May 20, 2017

Thinking the issue is bigger than posters and tweets about safe spaces.

That moment when you can’t even?

Related: