Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov has denied discussing Comey with President Trump.

But wait, if Lavrov and Trump didn’t discuss Comey then how did Trump say anything about firing the “nut job”? What happens to that whole narrative?!

Poor Lefties.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov denies talking to President Trump about James Comey https://t.co/U6wEzb1L2H pic.twitter.com/N4uanMYwCz — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 21, 2017

From CNN:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denies discussing the firing of former FBI Director James Comey with President Donald Trump during his White House visit earlier this month.

“We did not touch this subject,” Lavrov told reporters at a news conference Saturday in Cyprus, Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported.

Hrm.

You know the media is in a bad way when you’re not sure if you should believe them over a guy from Russia.

@CNNPolitics This is a really bad soap opera — Uwe Sauerbrei (@ostfale) May 21, 2017

Not a bad comparison at all.

As you can imagine, the Left is in full conspiracy-freak-out mode over Lavrov’s denial:

@CNNPolitics Why do the Russians have a platform in what is happening with our government? 1st they stole platform in campaign, now media gives it away. — Holly Richeson (@hollyricheson21) May 21, 2017

THEY’RE ALL OUT TO GET US! RUN!

@CNNPolitics Fantastic – they're very trustworthy men. I'm sure this is all his sad little Trumpettes need 2 convince them. Mental giants that they are — joanne buck (@joannebuck2398) May 21, 2017

You know she looked like she smelled a fart when she wrote this tweet.

Of course many on the Left look like they smelled a fart most of the time but still.

@CNNPolitics CNN, you don't need to air that Trump denies talking to the Russians, nor do you need to air the Russians denying talking to Trump, we know! — Charles C. Albert (@PoeticAphorism) May 21, 2017

Yeah CNN! How dare you post something that paints Trump in a better light.

Traitors.

@CNNPolitics Well if the Russians say it, must be true. My mind is at ease now. — Vince Warrick (@VinceWarwick) May 21, 2017

But they believe an anonymous source.

Cute.

@CNNPolitics TRUMP AND RUSSIA LIES. THATS ALL THEY DO. — DARLENE DYER (@DARDYER) May 21, 2017

EEEK! Not the capslock!