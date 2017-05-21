Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov has denied discussing Comey with President Trump.

But wait, if Lavrov and Trump didn’t discuss Comey then how did Trump say anything about firing the “nut job”? What happens to that whole narrative?!

Poor Lefties.

From CNN:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denies discussing the firing of former FBI Director James Comey with President Donald Trump during his White House visit earlier this month.

“We did not touch this subject,” Lavrov told reporters at a news conference Saturday in Cyprus, Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported.

Hrm.

You know the media is in a bad way when you’re not sure if you should believe them over a guy from Russia.

Not a bad comparison at all.

As you can imagine, the Left is in full conspiracy-freak-out mode over Lavrov’s denial:

THEY’RE ALL OUT TO GET US! RUN!

You know she looked like she smelled a fart when she wrote this tweet.

Of course many on the Left look like they smelled a fart most of the time but still.

Yeah CNN! How dare you post something that paints Trump in a better light.

Traitors.

But they believe an anonymous source.

Cute.

EEEK! Not the capslock!

