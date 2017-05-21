The Left and the media lost their damn minds when they thought President Trump had ‘bowed’ to King Salman, screeching “hypocrite” at the top of their teeny, tiny little lungs:

Trump bowed to the Saudi King.. or..uh..curtsied *boop*😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3KkyZtrKhp — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) May 20, 2017

Look at the silly amount of glee in this …

Obama placed the medal around his own neck. Trump bowed. And then…and I'm serious here…curtsied. pic.twitter.com/1wTD6X0qGh — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) May 20, 2017

Ri-damn-diculous.

But it is the Left and the media we’re talking about here … no one ever accused them of having any scruples or integrity.

Oh, and about that “bow”:

A little accuracy is needed. @realDonaldTrump did not "bow" to King Salman. He bent over so Salman could present the Collar of Abdulaziz — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 20, 2017

Thanks for correcting this. Same media wondering why folks don't believe their anonymous sources produced this fake news. https://t.co/nSn0RmNqhu — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) May 20, 2017

As long as their base believes them that’s all they care about.

That and clicks from angry, hairy-legged cat hoarders clicking and tapping …

@SteveDeaceShow @guypbenson Yes this why nobody believes them! They have no respect for the ppl I general. A 5 yr old could have seen what happened and why! — Cheryl (@sherrilynn0420) May 20, 2017

@SteveDeaceShow @benshapiro @CNN CNN would you mind correcting your #fakenews . Obvious he was bending over to have medal placed. Another example of liberal optics pic.twitter.com/9QyMOkaFHA — MeanMachineRedNBlack (@cessna182r) May 21, 2017

Right. Asking CNN to correct itself is sorta like asking the sun not to shine and water not to be wet.

And they wonder why we keep calling them fake news?

Related: