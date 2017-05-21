The Left and the media lost their damn minds when they thought President Trump had ‘bowed’ to King Salman, screeching “hypocrite” at the top of their teeny, tiny little lungs:

Look at the silly amount of glee in this …

Ri-damn-diculous.

But it is the Left and the media we’re talking about here … no one ever accused them of having any scruples or integrity.

Oh, and about that “bow”:

As long as their base believes them that’s all they care about.

That and clicks from angry, hairy-legged cat hoarders clicking and tapping …

Right. Asking CNN to correct itself is sorta like asking the sun not to shine and water not to be wet.

And they wonder why we keep calling them fake news?

