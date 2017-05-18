Well then …

Chelsea Manning posted a selfie on her first full day out of prison.

Anyone else think she looks like she should be in the Twilight series?

Oh settle down people who act like she is some bizarre superhero, it was just a joke.

And seriously, we don’t get this whole “OMG CHELSEA IS A HERO” crap.

Chelsea Manning has become some bizarre folk hero to the Left.

Seriously.

Chelsea Manning, everyone! Finally, a free woman. Can't wait to hear from her in the future. https://t.co/4jlTl90Lkz — Visnja Zeljeznjak (@luckyisgood) May 18, 2017

K.

The Chelsea manning thing is one of the few shining spots in this hellscape rn

She's literally an American hero — #ChelseaManning 🌻🌹 (@BasedMoonshine) May 18, 2017

Huh?

Because she’s a transgender? Obama freed her?

She still broke the law, just sayin’.

not crying at chelsea manning's selfie. nooooooope — auntie fa (@ConcernedMom69) May 18, 2017

Alrighty then.