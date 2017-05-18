Well then …

Chelsea Manning posted a selfie on her first full day out of prison.

Anyone else think she looks like she should be in the Twilight series?

Oh settle down people who act like she is some bizarre superhero, it was just a joke.

And seriously, we don’t get this whole “OMG CHELSEA IS A HERO” crap.

Trending

Chelsea Manning has become some bizarre folk hero to the Left.

Seriously.

K.

Huh?

Because she’s a transgender? Obama freed her?

She still broke the law, just sayin’.

Alrighty then.

