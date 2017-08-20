Washington Post writer Dave Weigel shared the following fundraising graphic to illustrate the awful year that Democrats are having in contrast to Republicans.

While fundraising doesn’t necessarily translate into votes, it does give an interesting window into where the enthusiasm lies at a particular time. Apparently, it’s not with Democrats right now.

Trending

Whether you like Trump or not, one thing this indicates is that Americans seem to have had it with the Left.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democrat partyDNCRepublican PartyRNC