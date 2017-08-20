Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius joined other former HHS heads in warning President Trump to be careful and not trigger a healthcare “new crisis.”

Former health care chiefs warn Pres. Trump not to trigger new crisis over Obamacare https://t.co/W4pA2gpSEI pic.twitter.com/g1jpjDAwHE — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 20, 2017

Sort of laughable when you consider that Sebelius had a major role in the creation of this monstrosity.

Physician heal thyself https://t.co/xT01TQqBzp — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 20, 2017

LMAO! Yeah, let's listen to Kathleen-effing-Sebelius again on health care. https://t.co/ijHHUp2lQA — Fishing With Fredo (@FishingwFredo) August 20, 2017

Oh please, she was a disaster at her job! — Angela Schwan (@schwan_angela) August 20, 2017

She's not finished enjoying the crisis she helped create yet. — GrampyRick (@Grampy_Rick) August 20, 2017

Flashback: Sebelius had to resign in 2014 because her agency couldn’t even get the Obamacare website to function properly. But yeah, she’s probably got all the answers.