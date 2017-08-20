Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius joined other former HHS heads in warning President Trump to be careful and not trigger a healthcare “new crisis.”

Sort of laughable when you consider that Sebelius had a major role in the creation of this monstrosity.

Trending

Flashback:  Sebelius had to resign in 2014 because her agency couldn’t even get the Obamacare website to function properly. But yeah, she’s probably got all the answers.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Department of Health and Human Serviceshealth careHHSKathleen SebeliusObamaCare