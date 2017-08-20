It was all fun and games for the Left last week when President Trump was disbanding his economic committees, but they are not pleased at all about the fact that he just told a federal advisory committee on climate change to take a hike as well.

The Trump administration just disbanded a federal advisory committee on climate change https://t.co/g6ItV6XWby — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 20, 2017

So that’s that.

Deliberate ignorance is the reward to the fossil fuel industry for its funding of Republicans. https://t.co/3Kgwokq9dm — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) August 20, 2017

Future historians will weep and rage, if there are any: Trump disbands federal advisory committee on climate change. https://t.co/JcVPcEEZhu — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) August 20, 2017

Climate change is real. And it's here now. Let's elect representatives who will fight for better climate policies. https://t.co/x6Zbo4EXLo — Swing Left (@swingleft) August 20, 2017

The consolidation of power continues. As does the blatant disregard for science and the environment. https://t.co/YgpnEGQyOQ — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 20, 2017

An endless spew of destructive idiocy. https://t.co/uDxe2ayXvs — C.A.S. Mazzacano (@EntomoWoman) August 20, 2017

Now that Trump has done this, the United States will surely go dark on Monday afternoon.