It was all fun and games for the Left last week when President Trump was disbanding his economic committees, but they are not pleased at all about the fact that he just told a federal advisory committee on climate change to take a hike as well.

So that’s that.

Now that Trump has done this, the United States will surely go dark on Monday afternoon.

 

