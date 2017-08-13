Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is criticizing President Trump’s statement on the events in Charlottesville, Va. As a guest on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday morning, Mooch told host George Stephanopoulos that Trump should have used “much harsher” language to condemn the white supremacists who perpetrated the deadly attack.

Scaramucci wouldn't have recommended Trump Charlottesville statement, "He needed to be much harsher as it related to white supremacists." pic.twitter.com/l5cbwUF63c — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 13, 2017

Scaramucci isn’t the only Trump advisor and supporter to say the president’s statement was off base. Newt Gingrich told “Fox News Sunday” that the president should “speak up more clearly” and predicted that he would do so on Sunday or Monday.

When even Newt’s calling Trump out… https://t.co/AuSRj5aSCw — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 13, 2017

Newt & Mooch stating the obvious this morning, blowing up "the statement was fine!" spin. It wasn't. https://t.co/KNGe4pz1Cn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 13, 2017

During his appearance on ABC, Mooch also indicated that the president may be thinking of getting rid of chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Scaramucci on if Bannon has to go: "I think the president knows what he's going to do with Steve Bannon." https://t.co/kAXI476V1A pic.twitter.com/Wy2KeijPIo — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 13, 2017

We shall see.