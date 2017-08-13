Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is criticizing President Trump’s statement on the events in Charlottesville, Va. As a guest on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday morning, Mooch told host George Stephanopoulos that Trump should have used “much harsher” language to condemn the white supremacists who perpetrated the deadly attack.

Scaramucci isn’t the only Trump advisor and supporter to say the president’s statement was off base. Newt Gingrich told “Fox News Sunday” that the president should “speak up more clearly” and predicted that he would do so on Sunday or Monday.

During his appearance on ABC, Mooch also indicated that the president may be thinking of getting rid of chief strategist Steve Bannon.

We shall see.

