California Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown made the point Sunday morning on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that his party should stop making issues, such as abortion, litmus tests for their candidates. He told Chuck Todd that Dems should advocate for the “common man.”

Newsflash for Gov. Brown:  Dividing people into groups has been your party’s strategy for decades. The American people have now figured out your game.

For Gov. Brown, a word in support of the “common man” rings hollow, given the condition of the state he governs.

Gov. Brown is admitting that as a party, Democrats are now paying for their decades of refusing to protect the lives of the unborn.

