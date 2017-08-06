California Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown made the point Sunday morning on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that his party should stop making issues, such as abortion, litmus tests for their candidates. He told Chuck Todd that Dems should advocate for the “common man.”

EXCLUSIVE: @jerrybrowngov argues that the "litmus test' for Democrats should not be abortion, but looking out for the "common man." #MTP pic.twitter.com/FFVYq6qLDE — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 6, 2017

Newsflash for Gov. Brown: Dividing people into groups has been your party’s strategy for decades. The American people have now figured out your game.

Brown represents Dem party which repeatedly says "Can't be a Democrat and be pro life"…..only baby killers apply https://t.co/UT9u56NnrJ — D. McCallin (@ddrm2017) August 6, 2017

For Gov. Brown, a word in support of the “common man” rings hollow, given the condition of the state he governs.

As @JerryBrownGov taxes Californian's into poverty and California into bankruptcy. He's a disaster for our state. — JANICE GRIDER (@crazytimes65) August 6, 2017

Jerry Brown f_cks the common "person". He just signed two tax bills that raise gas and Diesel prices by huge amounts. Flaming As_hole. — Dan DeBusschere (@DanDeBusschere) August 6, 2017

Gov. Brown is admitting that as a party, Democrats are now paying for their decades of refusing to protect the lives of the unborn.