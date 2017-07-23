President Donald Trump published a duo of tweets Sunday afternoon concerning the Russia investigation and his perceived lack of protection by Republicans.
As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017
He indicated that Republicans are not being loyal enough to him.
It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017