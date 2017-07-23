Sen. Bernie Sanders is reportedly contemplating another run for president in 2020.

The Hill talked to a source close to the Vermont senator:

“He thinks he’s earned the right to run again and he believes if he would have been the [Democratic] candidate he would have won against Trump.” “The last thing he’s going to do is step aside and let Joe Biden take it,” the Sanders associate said.

The idea was not popular at all with potential Democratic voters.

Oh and let’s not forget that his wife is under FBI investigation for bank fraud.

Then again, an FBI investigation would be standard operating procedure for Democratic presidential candidates.