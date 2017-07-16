Democrats are not winning over the American people, and the latest ABC/Washington Post poll seems to have stumbled onto what the reason for that may be.

Have those 52 percent of Americans not been paying attention to the House Democratic women courageously standing against the Capitol Hill dress code?

Trending

Other than that, they have become a party of nothing but standing against Trump and Republicans.

The biggest surprise about those polling numbers is that only 52 percent of Americans think the Dems are strictly anti-Trump.

It’s amazing that the Democrats can’t seem to get out of their own way. It’s also amazing how much damage Barack Obama did to that party.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ABCBarack ObamaDemocratsDonald TrumpWashington Post