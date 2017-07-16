Democrats are not winning over the American people, and the latest ABC/Washington Post poll seems to have stumbled onto what the reason for that may be.

37% in @ABC News/WaPo poll say Democratic Party “stands for something,” while 52% say it just stands against Trump: https://t.co/cuwDNEpOr2 pic.twitter.com/gyH3jQ0CBp — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 16, 2017

Have those 52 percent of Americans not been paying attention to the House Democratic women courageously standing against the Capitol Hill dress code?

D’OH! Dems’ ‘end of dress code’ celebration accidentally tramples Nancy Pelosi https://t.co/xZJX7extyI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 14, 2017

Other than that, they have become a party of nothing but standing against Trump and Republicans.

Houston, we have a problem. https://t.co/DagAVv5UH1 — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) July 16, 2017

THIS. If Democrats think overpraising SNL, Samantha Bee, et al, sneering at Trump voters, and being outraged will win–they're wrong. https://t.co/Z733zpJSuB — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) July 16, 2017

The biggest surprise about those polling numbers is that only 52 percent of Americans think the Dems are strictly anti-Trump.

This is a losing strategy. https://t.co/qAbBmBNGo4 — Frank Fox (@frankthefox) July 16, 2017

It’s amazing that the Democrats can’t seem to get out of their own way. It’s also amazing how much damage Barack Obama did to that party.