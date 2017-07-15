Former FBI director James Comey is going to write a book, and he is going to include his time working for the Trump administration.

Now that he is now jobless, it looks like he’s going to use a book deal to cash in on his time in Washington.

Trending

No word yet on whether Robert Mueller will write the foreword.

Will there be any bombshells? We’ll have to wait and find out. The book will certainly cause drooling and eager anticipation by the media.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpFBIJames Comey