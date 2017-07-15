Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has decided that treason is a possibility in the Donald Trump Jr. saga because an act of war was committed by Russia. Watch:

If Sen. Blumenthal has ever read Article III of the Constitution, he would know how narrowly-defined treason is in our country. As noted by many Constitutional experts, the accusations against Trump Jr. do not indicate that war has been levied by him against the U.S., nor has he adhered to an enemy during a time of war with that nation.

Oh, and we don’t even need to mention the DEEP irony of Sen. Blumenthal, of all people, questioning the claims of others, given his “war record.”

Not only are Sen. Blumenthal’s comments lacking in foundation, they seem to be very irresponsible and even dangerous.

This guy continues to get elected … how?

