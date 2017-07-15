Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has decided that treason is a possibility in the Donald Trump Jr. saga because an act of war was committed by Russia. Watch:

Sen. Blumenthal (D-CT) argues that "treason" is in the cards because Russia committed an "act of war" against the US https://t.co/9BgQT0wurC — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 15, 2017

If Sen. Blumenthal has ever read Article III of the Constitution, he would know how narrowly-defined treason is in our country. As noted by many Constitutional experts, the accusations against Trump Jr. do not indicate that war has been levied by him against the U.S., nor has he adhered to an enemy during a time of war with that nation.

Hey Connecticut. Can you try to elect lawmakers who understand the constitution. Thanks. https://t.co/EmZZqwRkXK — Eli Lake (@EliLake) July 15, 2017

That's not how treason works… https://t.co/KvM9Usfvjl — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) July 15, 2017

The Stupid, It Burns https://t.co/Xp2fo7an7x — The Mad Hessian (@TheMadHessian) July 15, 2017

Treason was narrowly defined in The Constitution to keep it from being wielded against political opponents https://t.co/SzSFxuajPi — Conrad (@C_nrad) July 15, 2017

Oh, and we don’t even need to mention the DEEP irony of Sen. Blumenthal, of all people, questioning the claims of others, given his “war record.”

Maybe he can make up for years of lying about serving in Vietnam by flying the first bombing run over Moscow? 🙄 https://t.co/EuV02kSqrw — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 15, 2017

Maybe we should take the word of this decorated Vietnam War veteran…oh wait. https://t.co/ggPViuiNDq — Steve 🇺🇸 (@EECC506) July 15, 2017

Not only are Sen. Blumenthal’s comments lacking in foundation, they seem to be very irresponsible and even dangerous.

Surely the Senator from Connecticut isn't suggesting we go to war with Russia? https://t.co/ZFUjjunb2e — This Is Hunter (@whpatterson) July 15, 2017

Democrats are actively trying to start World War III https://t.co/VUeQn2utjG — Demin (@TehDeminz) July 15, 2017

Connecticut to declare war on Russia — the rest of us, not so much. https://t.co/BOclKisoed — Justin Raimondo (@JustinRaimondo) July 15, 2017

This guy continues to get elected … how?