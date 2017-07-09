As President Trump was boarding Marine One, he paused to pick up the cover of a Marine standing next to the aircraft. The wind had blown the cover off, and Trump placed it back on the Marine’s head. After Trump replaced it, the wind blew it off a second time. Trump retrieved it once again.

That particular tweet and video of the moment is from a CNN reporter.

Of course, leave it to a British GQ reporter to blatantly and obstinately miss the point.

Take a deep breath.

Editor’s note:  A previous version of this story mistakenly referred to the Marine as a “soldier” and his cover as a “hat.” We apologize for the error and thank a Twitchy reader for bringing this to our attention.

