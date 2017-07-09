As President Trump was boarding Marine One, he paused to pick up the cover of a Marine standing next to the aircraft. The wind had blown the cover off, and Trump placed it back on the Marine’s head. After Trump replaced it, the wind blew it off a second time. Trump retrieved it once again.

This is pretty great. Marine's hat blows off in wind. POTUS retrieves. Hat flies off again. POTUS retrieves again pic.twitter.com/uxBpvcAx4J — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 9, 2017

That particular tweet and video of the moment is from a CNN reporter.

Kind gesture. I like that 🙂 https://t.co/q9PosIgNtF — Zumotuka (@jobaoloba) July 9, 2017

This is nice. Also kudos to the soldier standing at attention. https://t.co/ALNewF2AaH — Harold Duby (@bostonsculler) July 9, 2017

Even I'll admit that was a nice gesture https://t.co/XzWAD5IoSR — Matt Johnson (@VivaMattyVegas) July 9, 2017

Of course, leave it to a British GQ reporter to blatantly and obstinately miss the point.

Forget the sexual assault bragging, the mocking of the disabled, etc because he picked up a hat, guys https://t.co/F8f3lxwtzV — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) July 9, 2017

Take a deep breath.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story mistakenly referred to the Marine as a “soldier” and his cover as a “hat.” We apologize for the error and thank a Twitchy reader for bringing this to our attention.