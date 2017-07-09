That’s right. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has called for the Food and Drug Administration to investigate and regulate snortable chocolate.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer calls on FDA to regulate "snortable chocolate." https://t.co/Nvv9vxgIuW' — The Associated Press (@AP) July 9, 2017

Schumer wrote a letter to the agency on Saturday. Here is a portion of a statement he released.

“This suspect product has no clear health value,” he said in a statement. “I can’t think of a single parent who thinks it is a good idea for their children to be snorting over-the-counter stimulants up their noses.”

Just when you thought no one would ever address the epidemic of chocolate snorting, Sen. Schumer steps in.