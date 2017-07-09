That’s right. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has called for the Food and Drug Administration to investigate and regulate snortable chocolate.
Schumer wrote a letter to the agency on Saturday. Here is a portion of a statement he released.
“This suspect product has no clear health value,” he said in a statement. “I can’t think of a single parent who thinks it is a good idea for their children to be snorting over-the-counter stimulants up their noses.”
Come on, man. Now you're just making crap up. https://t.co/6DOFSdrnjQ
— Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) July 9, 2017
An efficient use of our tax dollars. 🙄 https://t.co/2mpeNAgUV8
— Hayekian Triangle (@hayektriangle) July 9, 2017
"Trump and his Healthcare plan are destroying democracy."
"Also, I'm gonna focus on a bigger problem. Y'all know what I'm talking about" https://t.co/3xHvqEVj6F
— Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) July 9, 2017
Senator Schumer taking the big issues head-on… https://t.co/Y61LAF2R6Q
— noworldorder.com 🐼 (@stacksNoWO) July 9, 2017
How about put that money towards #OpiodAbuse ? https://t.co/uAjwy7BX6j
— TruthGoesALongWay (@jody_mazzarese) July 9, 2017
Leadership in a time of crisis https://t.co/ex9o0dhYgb
— Jordan Bowen (@jrdnbwn) July 9, 2017
Just when you thought no one would ever address the epidemic of chocolate snorting, Sen. Schumer steps in.