The wife of Sen. Bernie Sanders has been feeling the heat of an FBI investigation lately. Here is some background on why.

The senator appeared on CNN with Jake Tapper Sunday morning and was asked about the investigation. He suggested that Republicans are to blame. Shocker.

Trending

Unless Jane, his wife, is a Republican (and we know the answer to that), this investigation doesn’t have much to do with the GOP. But he is going to throw it out there anyway and see if someone will believe it.

One hour, the Democrats accuse the Republicans of being feckless and unable to accomplish anything. The next hour, Republicans are the masterminds behind FBI investigations and every change in the weather.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersFBIJane Sanders