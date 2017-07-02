The wife of Sen. Bernie Sanders has been feeling the heat of an FBI investigation lately. Here is some background on why.

BernieSanders' wife tried evicting disabled residents in campus home after college deal now under FBI investigation.https://t.co/rC2PhCBRf1 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) July 2, 2017

The senator appeared on CNN with Jake Tapper Sunday morning and was asked about the investigation. He suggested that Republicans are to blame. Shocker.

.@BernieSanders Suggests Republicans to Blame for FBI Investigation Into His Wife https://t.co/GZVH0FaH8J — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 2, 2017

Unless Jane, his wife, is a Republican (and we know the answer to that), this investigation doesn’t have much to do with the GOP. But he is going to throw it out there anyway and see if someone will believe it.

Classic, no accountability left. — Chenza Lazof (@Clazof) July 2, 2017

Everyone is at fault but them mentality, got to love Liberals. ..hahaha — ralphdigise (@ralphdigise) July 2, 2017

Yeah, I sure it was #GeorgeBush , #GOP, or @realDonaldTrump! You #LibDems never take the blame for any of your actions! — See Bastian (@sbncwb) July 2, 2017

One hour, the Democrats accuse the Republicans of being feckless and unable to accomplish anything. The next hour, Republicans are the masterminds behind FBI investigations and every change in the weather.