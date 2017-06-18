Here is the Father’s Day message just put out by @SteveScalise.

Trending

Scalise’s account has been posting regular updates on the condition of the House Majority Whip. Here is the latest one, which was posted on Saturday afternoon.

Of course, the care and concern was not shared by all.

Even a Father’s Day tweet from the account of a man fighting for his life gets a couple of harsh and insensitive replies.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Steve Scalise