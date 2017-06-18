Here is the Father’s Day message just put out by @SteveScalise.

Scalise’s account has been posting regular updates on the condition of the House Majority Whip. Here is the latest one, which was posted on Saturday afternoon.

Update on the condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise, courtesy of MedStar Washington Hospital Center: pic.twitter.com/fevQQtPVTV — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 17, 2017

Of course, the care and concern was not shared by all.

It seems like your biggest joy is screwing the poor and middle classes. — Clayton Strickland (@MottdeWitt) June 18, 2017

Must be embarrassing to get saved by a gay, black cop? Guess you will change your mind on some basic human rights? — TheEnochomist (@TheEnochomist) June 18, 2017

Even a Father’s Day tweet from the account of a man fighting for his life gets a couple of harsh and insensitive replies.