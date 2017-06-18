Yes, Sen. Bernie Sanders was awake when Obamacare passed the U.S. Senate in December of 2009. But apparently he has not opened his eyes to the failure it has become in 2017. Sunday morning on CNN, he said the GOP health care bill is the worst piece of legislation to pass in his lifetime.

Keep in mind that it has only passed the House of Representatives and is not impacting the lives of average Americans, as Obamacare is harmfully doing.

Bernie also said during that interview that “virtually all” of his supporters understand that violence is “not acceptable” in response to a question about the Alexandria, Va. shooter being a supporter and volunteer in his presidential campaign.

