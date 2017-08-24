Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), who was formerly California’s attorney general and presumably knows a thing or two about the law, doesn’t think Joe Arpaio should get a pardon because he’s … wait for it … a criminal:

Joe Arpaio was convicted because he committed a crime. He should not be pardoned. https://t.co/YGvQkK6Kae — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) August 23, 2017

DERP! Um, don’t all criminals get pardons?

I’m strongly opposed to an Arpaio pardon, but this is a hilariously silly standard: “You can’t pardon criminals!” https://t.co/0l8wHvubRX — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 24, 2017

Or maybe she missed this day in law school?

Not saying Arpaio should be pardoned, but…she does know you don't pardon people who weren't convicted, right? https://t.co/GkmW6oaRIO — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 24, 2017

Who wants to tell her:

Under this reasoning, no one should ever be pardoned. https://t.co/YvKESCdOFR — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) August 24, 2017

We should definitely only be pardoning people who haven't been convicted of a crime. It's the only thing that makes sense. https://t.co/LFwBiOQ5bl — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 24, 2017

And this is the perfect use of the Eddie Murphy meme:

You don't need a pardon if you haven't been convicted. pic.twitter.com/MWipShfLyr — Krystle Schoonveld (@TarheelKrystle) August 24, 2017

I mean, this is pretty straightforward. I'm not advocating for his pardon, but at least I know how one works. — Krystle Schoonveld (@TarheelKrystle) August 24, 2017

