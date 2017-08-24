Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), who was formerly California’s attorney general and presumably knows a thing or two about the law, doesn’t think Joe Arpaio should get a pardon because he’s … wait for it … a criminal:
Joe Arpaio was convicted because he committed a crime. He should not be pardoned. https://t.co/YGvQkK6Kae
— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) August 23, 2017
DERP! Um, don’t all criminals get pardons?
I’m strongly opposed to an Arpaio pardon, but this is a hilariously silly standard: “You can’t pardon criminals!” https://t.co/0l8wHvubRX
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 24, 2017
Or maybe she missed this day in law school?
Not saying Arpaio should be pardoned, but…she does know you don't pardon people who weren't convicted, right? https://t.co/GkmW6oaRIO
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 24, 2017
Who wants to tell her:
Under this reasoning, no one should ever be pardoned. https://t.co/YvKESCdOFR
— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) August 24, 2017
We should definitely only be pardoning people who haven't been convicted of a crime. It's the only thing that makes sense. https://t.co/LFwBiOQ5bl
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 24, 2017
And this is the perfect use of the Eddie Murphy meme:
You don't need a pardon if you haven't been convicted. pic.twitter.com/MWipShfLyr
— Krystle Schoonveld (@TarheelKrystle) August 24, 2017
I mean, this is pretty straightforward. I'm not advocating for his pardon, but at least I know how one works.
— Krystle Schoonveld (@TarheelKrystle) August 24, 2017
***