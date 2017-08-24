Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), who was formerly California’s attorney general and presumably knows a thing or two about the law, doesn’t think Joe Arpaio should get a pardon because he’s … wait for it … a criminal:

DERP! Um, don’t all criminals get pardons?

Trending

Or maybe she missed this day in law school?

Who wants to tell her:

And this is the perfect use of the Eddie Murphy meme:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe ArpaioKamala Harris