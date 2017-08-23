If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime:

Protester kicks smoke bomb at police, gets hit in the gonads with non-lethal round (bean bag not rubber bullet) #azfamily #TrumpRallyPhoenix pic.twitter.com/x8BS1g4TQS — Derek Staahl (@DerekStaahl) August 23, 2017

More scenes from the post-rally mayhem:

.@phoenixpolice move in to disperse crowd pepper spraying protesters outside convention center #azfamily pic.twitter.com/UvMaC8tQRR — Nicole Crites (@NicoleCritesTV) August 23, 2017

90 mins AFTER @realDonaldTrump speech ends- still- dozens of troublemakers refusing to disperse #azfamily pic.twitter.com/Sfd5i9FGI1 — Nicole Crites (@NicoleCritesTV) August 23, 2017

Police deploy pepper balls, tear gas as protesters clash outside Trump rally https://t.co/IQ5anGw8zK pic.twitter.com/wuVzgadGsx — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) August 23, 2017

That escalated quickly @phoenixpolice deploy pepper balls, tear gas on rowdy protesters outside convention center #azfamily @mikewatkiss3tv pic.twitter.com/fCe19AIUMg — Nicole Crites (@NicoleCritesTV) August 23, 2017

***