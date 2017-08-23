Thankfully it looks like nobody got hurt, but can we at least agree that protesters should not attack people in moving vehicles?

Update: A few mini melees in the streets. Punches thrown at Trump supporters in pickup truck that wouldn't drive away. Pickup then… — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) August 23, 2017

…went into reverse for about 15 feet, hit no one. Put back in drive and tried to u-turn before police stopped the truck from returning. https://t.co/qXIx6Q3MZu — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) August 23, 2017

Watch:

Video of protester punching man in pickup truck & driver then throwing the car back in reverse for a good 15 feet before attempting u-turn. pic.twitter.com/vdlnkqXskt — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) August 23, 2017

Police quickly intervened:

Here's the scene a movement later, cops with the driver. Pickup truck is on the left. https://t.co/TaqVX62B17 pic.twitter.com/p4sIoUrzzf — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) August 23, 2017

We’ll update this post if we learn any more on what happened next.

***

